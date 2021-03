Basseterre,St.Kitts March 28 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Join the Health Ministry of the Antioch Baptist Church for a virtual discussion on “Living Well with Kidney Disease” on March 31, at 7 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Mrs. Novelia Rawlins-Nwosu, Coordinator Chronic Metabolic Diseases and Health Educator in the Ministry of Health. The informative discussion will be live streamed on the ABC SKN App as well as the Antioch Baptist Church’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

READ MORE>>