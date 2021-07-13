Virtual information portal will enable vaccinated persons to attend entertainment and sporting events – Minister Byron-Nisbett

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 12, 2021 (SKNIS)

During the monthly press conference of Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris on July 8, 2021, Minister of Entertainment, Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett announced the new system put in place to allow for fully vaccinated persons to attend social events across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.

“Coming out of the lockdown there are a number of initiatives that we will be focusing on. But if we look at entertainment, in particular, many countries are moving towards vaccinated persons being allowed to attend different events whether it is entertainment or sports. So as part of our vaccination database, we have included a portal that would allow persons to receive their vaccination records electronically. So, the event organizers, whether it is entertainment or sports, will be given access to a portal so once persons come to these events they will be given the opportunity to scan the individuals’ electronic records and verify whether or not the individuals are vaccinated,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett.

Further, in order to better equip event organizers, the Ministry of Health created the virtual portal to provide timely access to critical information needed by organizers to host successful events. The electronic record information system will also include the KNA travel forms for persons who will be arriving to the Federation and would also include their vaccination information in the database once it has been uploaded.

Also, registered entertainers and organizers will benefit from the new Income Support Programme. The measure provides $1,000 per month for the next three months to persons who have been unemployed since March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister Byron-Nisbett strongly encouraged entertainers to take advantage of the new relief initiative to help offset income challenges.