Voice of Global South Summit 2023 hosted by India, 12-13 January 2023

India hosted a two-day Voice of Global South Summit on 12-13 January 2023. The Summit was held in virtual format, with 10 sessions in total. It saw participation of Leaders and Ministers from 125 countries of the Global South.

India convened this one of a kind Summit to focus international attention on priorities, perspectives and concerns of the developing world. This is particularly relevant as the world passes through a difficult period marked by challenges to health, food security, affordable access to energy, climate finance and technologies, and economic growth. This Summit is a timely reminder of what is at stake for over three fourths of the planet’s population that is most vulnerable to the deleterious impact of the several interlinked risks we confront. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi presided over the Inaugural Leaders’ session on 12 January. This was followed by eight Ministerial-level thematic segments dedicated to addressing the most pressing concerns of the developing world. The Summit wrapped up on 13 January with a Concluding Leaders’ Session also hosted by Prime Minister.