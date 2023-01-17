Voice of Global South Summit 2023 hosted by India, 12-13 January 2023

India hosted a two-day Voice of Global South Summit on 12-13 January 2023. The Summit was held in virtual format, with 10 sessions in total. It saw participation of Leaders and Ministers from 125 countries of the Global South.
- India convened this one of a kind Summit to focus international attention on priorities, perspectives and concerns of the developing world.
- This is particularly relevant as the world passes through a difficult period marked by challenges to health, food security, affordable access to energy, climate finance and technologies, and economic growth.
- This Summit is a timely reminder of what is at stake for over three fourths of the planet’s population that is most vulnerable to the deleterious impact of the several interlinked risks we confront.
- Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi presided over the Inaugural Leaders’ session on 12 January. This was followed by eight Ministerial-level thematic segments dedicated to addressing the most pressing concerns of the developing world. The Summit wrapped up on 13 January with a Concluding Leaders’ Session also hosted by Prime Minister.