Volunteers Stepping Forward To Assist National Effort Against COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020 (SKNIS)

Several residents have stepped forward to volunteer their time and energies to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) as authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis work to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Chairman of the COVID-19 National Working Group, Abdias Samuel, noted that volunteers are currently being trained to man the 311 hotline that was established by the government in partnership with the telecommunications company FLOW. The toll-free hotline functions 24/7 and provides information, gives advice and addresses concerns related to the coronavirus and the ongoing national lock-down. It also facilitates emergency assistance.

Mr Samuel, who also heads the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), thanked the individuals who raised their hand in service to the twin-island federation.“We welcome every citizen and resident who wishes to volunteer and support this cause,” Mr. Samuel stated.

Interested individuals can contact the NEOC at 466-9626 or 466-5100 to find out how they can assist in the national war against COVID-19. The 466-5100 number accepts WhatsApp messages.