Vote For St. Kitts at CJ Traveler’s Choice Awards 2022

As part of CJ Traveler’s Choice Awards 2022, St. Kitts & Nevis has been nominated in the following categories:

• Best Luxury Hotel in the Caribbean – Park Hyatt St. Kitts and Four Seasons Resort, Nevis

• Best Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean – Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis

• Best Beach in the Caribbean – Cockleshell Beach, St. Kitts

• Best Cruise Port – Port Zante, St. Kitts

• Best Caribbean Honeymoon Destination – St. Kitts and Nevis, respectively

• Best Caribbean Villa Destination – Nevis