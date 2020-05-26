Water Department updates water rationing schedule

Basseterre, St.Kitts May 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Water Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has added new areas throughout Nevis to a list of areas already affected by the implementation of a water rationing scheduled on May 26, 2020.

The water rationing which will implemented nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. until further notice became necessary due to the ongoing dry-spell being experienced on Nevis, the department says. The new areas added to the list with effect from May 24, 2020 are Cox, Clay Ghaut, Chicken Stone, Meades Pasture, Taylors Pasture, Montpelier, Lamper Hill, Cole Hill, Beach Road, Burden Pasture, Brown Pasture, upper Morning Star, upper Cane Garden, Shaws Road, Fountain, Mt. Lily, upper Westbury, Colquhoun Estate and upper Paradise Estate.