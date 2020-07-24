Water Lines In St. Paul’s Being Upgraded

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 21, 2020 (SKNIS):

With the continued emphasis on upgrading public infrastructure within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the St. Kitts Water Services Department is upgrading existing pipelines in St. Paul’s.Assistant Water Engineer at the St. Kitts Water Services Department, Ryan Phillip, said this during an interview at St. Paul’s on July 20.

“The water services department in partnership with Surrey Paving is undertaking a project to replace existing pipelines (cast iron pipelines) and replacing them with PVC material that is more durable and hopefully can last longer than the current ones,” Mr. Phillip.

He further highlighted that the Water Services Department is undertaking this project at this time because Surrey Paving is in the process of renovating the island main road.

This infrastructural upgrade was first highlighted by the former Minister of Public Infrastructure, Ian Patches Liburd, who stated in Parliament on July 30 that “in today’s world, we should not have asbestos pipes transmitting water.”

As such, the Government replaced approximately 12 kilometres of asbestos pipes and estimated to spend another 6.2 million dollars to address another eight miles of asbestos pipes that lie under the island main road.