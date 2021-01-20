Waters Anchor Donates Infrared Thermometers To M.O.E

Basseterre,St.Kitts Janaury 12 2021 (SKNIS)

With its continued attempts to keep children safe and healthy, the Ministry of Education accepted with gratitude a donation of fifty (50) Infrared thermometers from Waters Anchor Center for Health and Wellness, a privately owned medical facility located in Frigate Bay, St. Kitts.

Speaking on behalf of Waters Anchor Center for Health and Wellness, Nurse Teresa Hamilton expressed in keeping with their aim “to promote health within the federation” Waters Anchor Center for Health and Wellness felt it a necessity to present the thermometers to the Ministry so as to ensure

that schools are effectively equipped to comply with the National Covid-19 protocols. In expressing gratitude, Minister of Education, Hon. Jonel

Powell, commended Waters Anchor Center for Health and Wellness on fulfilling their corporate responsibility, by giving back to the communities

which they serve.He posited that the donation was a good gesture as the thermometers are “tools of necessity”. Minister Powell reminded those who were present toadhere to the Covid-19 protocols that have been implemented for their safety.The minister also took the opportunity at the first principals meeting for 2021 to extend blessings for the new school term. Minister Powell thanked the principals, their respective faculties and students, he commended the educators for their hard work, dedication, tact and flexibility in handling the curveballs meted out to them through the presence of Covid-19.

The school heads were encouraged to enforce adherence to the protocols as schools are deemed as high risk areas for the transmission of the virus.

Minister Powell sought to motivate the principals further by urging them to “Keep up the good work”. Under the guidance of global experts Waters Anchor provides a number of comprehensive treatment services; including Health and Wellness Screening, Physical Therapy, Interventional Pain Management, and Lab work. According to, Waters Anchor their service offers new levels of healthcare that meets international standards as their teams of both local and international physicians are committed to leading the way in private, personalized and compassionate healthcare. Waters Anchor is located at Zenway Boulevard, Frigate Bay