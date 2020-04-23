Waters Anchor Health and Wellness Center to open its doors in St. Kitts-Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 22, 2020 (SKNIS)

A state-of-the-art medical facility named Waters Anchor Health and Wellness Center will open its doors in St. Kitts and Nevis to provide world-class public health service to all. “Waters Anchor will be the first entity of its kind in St. Kitts-Nevis offering the access to new technologies, health and wellness, in the best tradition and therapies that are of high quality and certified by Joint Commission International (JCI) standards,” said Dr. Theodore Hanley, a son of the soil and U.S. board-certified anesthesiologist, at the April 21 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing. “To this end, my team and I planned to build a world-class center of excellence fully engaged and focused on the personalized care of people of the Federation. As such, we plan our opening in the coming weeks.”

Dr. Hanley noted that the opening of the center will provide job opportunities for many.

“As we plan, we are currently recruiting and interviewing job candidates and our job opportunities can be found on sknvibes.com. My plans are to ensure that the excellence of our facility will be reflected in the professionalism of our people with staffing comprising of over 50 percent of persons in the Federation,” he said.

According to Dr. Hanley, services to be offered at the center will include health and wellness screenings, integrated health including premier nutraceuticals and Intravenous (IV) therapies that dramatically improve the immune system, physical therapy, international pain management and telemedicine consultations. These services, he said, will be done with “subject matter experts from around the world.”

“From now on, as we develop our practice, we are planning on putting adequate screening measures into place which abide with the recommendations and requirements of the Ministry of Health and the Joint Commission International (JCI) standards.” Dr. Hanley added.

According to information from watersanchor.com, Waters Anchor intends to lead the way in preventative medicine ensuring high-quality care and the best possible outcomes.

The 76,000 square foot facility will feature a full imaging center, four (4) operating rooms, eight (8) overnight luxury recovery suites facing Christophe Harbour’s super yacht harbour, 4,000 square foot wellness and integrative health clinic, 4,000 square foot physical rehabilitation and sports performance space, and a nutritional and integrative health programme.