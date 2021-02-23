We are All Essential in The Fight Against COVID-19”

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis,February 22 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Today, Unicomer St. Kitts & Nevis Limited, announced the launch of a ground-breaking Public Relations campaign, We Are All Essential in St. Kitts & Nevis. The campaign has been developed in support of the larger Government and Ministry of Health programs aimed at providing public education to persons about their role in reducing the spread of COVID-19. The campaign also supports through various initiatives and promotions, Health and Public Workers who are champions of the cause.

Country Manager, Trudy Lewis-Allen stated “As an employer and good corporate citizen, we found it necessary to develop an impactful PR campaign to align our business with the greater responsibility we all have as global citizens, to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in our communities. The theme We Are All Essential was chosen to evoke national pride and a sense of personal responsibility, as we believe that we all have an essential role to play in stopping the spread.” She also advised that in addition to several PR initiatives planned under the campaign, Unicomer will provide Essential Workers with an additional 10% off online purchases at www.shopcourts.com when they use the code ESSENTIAL10. Terms and conditions will apply.

