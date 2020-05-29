We cannot afford to turn back the hands of time: Borders remain closed, advises PM Harris

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 29 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, in reiterating his government’s stand on closure of the country’s borders, done as part of Covid-19 fight, has advised they will remain so as they were closed to protect lives. “Today as you listen to the world, in relation to Covid-19, you can’t help but feel that St. Kitts and Nevis is a blessed country,” observed Dr Harris.

Prime Minister Harris who was addressing a Team Unity virtual public meeting on Thursday evening May 28 noted that St. Kitts and Nevis had its fifteen infected persons nicely recovered and would not take any chance by opening the borders. “We cannot afford to turn back the hands of time,” he stressed.