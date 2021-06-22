Welcome home troops! contingent returns from St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 21, 2021(SKNVIBES)

After three weeks of providing selfless service to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the contingent that formed part of the Regional Security System’s (RSS) disaster relief efforts returned home on Sunday, June 20. They were warmly greeted at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport after disembarking the RSS aircraft. Present to welcome them home were Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy, Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams, as well as Major Kayode Sutton and Captain Jervin Lapsley from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

Contingency Leader, Inspector James Stephen, reported that for the duration of the mission the morale of the group was high, and their discipline was of a high standard. He was assisted by Staff Sergeant Marvin Payne while there, and he assured everyone present that the troops did their best to represent the Federation well.“On our arrival in St. Vincent we went straight into action where we assisted the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s humanitarian efforts, [and with] security at warehouses, shelters, and we also provided security at our own compound,” Inspector Stephens updated.

