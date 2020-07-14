Wellington Road Condominiums To Be Completed In One Month

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 9 2020 (WINNFM)

Following several delays, officials at the Ministry of Housing are hopeful of completing work on the first phase of the long-awaited housing complex on Wellington Road in the coming weeks.Minister of Housing Eugene Hamilton tells WINN that he is hopeful that sometime within the next month the first set of 24 condominiums will be distributed.

Providing an update on the project, Minster Hamilton pointed out that he is aware that minor work is still left to be completed on the first set of units.“Well the project is halfway complete. Well there is supposed to be units on both sides of the street. For now, I know 24 are nearing completion because there are still little things to do here and there and that is far as I am aware,” he told WINN FM.

