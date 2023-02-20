White Ball Captains announced for South Africa Series

WITH the West Indies tour of South Africa set to bowl off next week, on Tuesday (Feb. 14) Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Shai Hope as the new captain of the West Indies Men’s One-Day International (ODI) team and Rovman Powell as the new captain of the West Indies Men’s T20 International (T20I) team.

The announcement comes as the teams gear up for the tough series and the first since former captain Nicholas Pooran stepped down from the position late last year after a disastrous T20 World Cup in Australia, as the regional side failed to make it out of the qualifying round of the tournament.

That performance had prompted a review by the three-member panel Board of CWI who laid out a number of recommendations.

The duo- will line-up their respective squads in March when the West Indies face the Proteas in three ODIs and three T20Is from 16 to 28 in March.