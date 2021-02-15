WHO says SKN confirms one additional COVID-19 case

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 15 2021 (SKNVIBES)

ACCORDING to data released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), St. Kitts and Nevis has confirmed one additional case of the Coronavirus in the Federation.

As of last week’s NEOC media brief, the Federation had 40 confirmed cases, but the WHO has indicated that there was a confirmed case in the last 24 hours.That now brings the total of cases to 41 in St. Kitts and Nevis, with two said to be active.

It is expected that once there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 within a country, that information is then reported to the WHO.

