Why wait? persons who are not yet vaccinated are being encouraged to take the jab

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 19, 2021(SKNVIBES)

At another successful Vaccination Clinic and Information Session held at the Lodge/Ottley’s Community Center, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris again urged persons to step forward and take their vaccination against COVID-19.Prime Minister Harris was one of the presenters who spoke at last night’s (Thursday, March 18) session. Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson was also on hand to provide up to date, accurate information on the vaccine and to assure those in attendance and the hundreds who tuned in online that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that is being used in St. Kitts and Nevis is safe.

Dr. Wilkinson stated that, “More than 90 percent of the doctors in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis stepped forward and took the vaccine, almost all of our nurses took the vaccine, members of the Opposition took the vaccine. Now, if we have all of these persons who supposedly are well educated and have most of the facts about the vaccine and they have taken it, this must mean that this vaccine is good.

