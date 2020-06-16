WI Test squad in good spirits…says Coach Simmons

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 15 2020 (SKNVIBES)

COACH of the West Indies Senior Men’s Team, Phil Simmons said his side is in good spirits as they arrived in England for the three-match Test series against the host behind closed doors.Simmons, while speaking to reporters via zoom, said the players are enjoying their work in the nets and are also enjoying the time off the field.

He told journalists that the world-class facilities at Old Trafford are second to none.Currently, all members of the touring party will be in a bio-secure facility for the duration of the tour.“The bio-secure unit is similar to what we would have done for a training camp, so we’ve not had to do much different. We’ve been good with training On Thursday, we had afternoon training and Friday we had a full day and then this morning, so we’ve done quite a lot so far,” Simmon said.