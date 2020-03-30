Will Briannagh D’s hit song “Grateful” surpass Cardi B’s coronavirus song?

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Although Cardi B’s coronavirus remix has been climbing the charts, critics predict that teen sensation Briannagh D’s “Grateful” will surpass Cardi’s song due to her touching and inspiring message to doctors, first responders, and teens all over the world

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) March 27, 2020 — Briannagh D may be just 18 years old, but she’s not letting that stop her from spreading awareness about the importance of self-quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak to the youthful ears of her large teenage following.Her new single “Grateful” uses lyrics such as “it’s a privilege just to breathe,” reminding us of how many lives that have been taken from COVID-19. Social distancing and staying at home are just a few strategies we can use to combat this pandemic.

