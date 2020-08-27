Win Big With CAGE ST.KITTS

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 25 2020 (SKNVIBES)

On August, 2020 Mr. Browne Jr became the First (1st) MEGA CASH Jackpot Progressive Winner in the CAGE “Caribbean Cash” Progressives since we reopen in May 2020. He won $28,640.22ec at Wati’s Chill Spot located in Gingerland, Nevis.Mr. Browne Jr excitedly shared that his winnings “came at the right time as we are currently experiencing a Pandemic (Covid-19).

For the past 3 months of this year CAGE ST.KITTS & NEVIS has paid out over $69,318.02, in Progressive Jackpot prizes. These winnings came from across all the tiers, MEGA CASH, SUPER CASH and LOT A CASH, in our Progressives games.CAGE, the leading gaming operator in the Caribbean, continues to offer monthly promotions, a loyalty club program where players can obtain rewards for their play, daily promotions and much more.

