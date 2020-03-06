Win Easy Cash with Flow

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis – March 6, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Flow is going absolutely mad this March giving away $10,000 in cash! After successfully gifting ten loyal customers with $500 each in February, Flow has decided to continue sharing the love. Every Friday in March, five lucky winners will be selected to receive $500 each.

This time around, more customers have a chance to win. Simply activate a 7 or 30 Day Always On Prepaid Plan, pay your bill in full and on time, or switch your number to the network that keeps you flowing. You could be one of 20 lucky winners this March! Every Friday winners will be called live from the Morning Express show with Sugarbowl.

 

