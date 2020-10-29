Windies depart for New Zealand Tour

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 28 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A confident squad of West Indian players have departed the Caribbean for their one-month tour in New Zealand.

The members of the West Indies-based squad departed Barbados last evening (Oct. 27) to battle against their New Zealand counterparts.According to Cricket West Indies, all the squad members completed their COVID-19 tests and were given a clean bill of health to travel.

When the team arrives in Christchurch, their base, every member will be quarantined before commencing training and warm-up matches.Cricket West Indies selectors announced two squads for theT20 International (T20I) and the Test series.Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, commented on the squads and their plans for the series.“As the players and support staff depart on the journey to New Zealand, we wish them the very best – this is a very important tour for us as we build towards defending our ICC T20 World Cup title.

