Windies squad announced for Bangladesh Tour

Basseterre,St.Kitts December 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

WITH just over a week left before the touring party arrives in Bangladesh for a series, Cricket West Indies has announced the squad that would travel to the Asian country.

However, the squad will be made up of a number of new faces, and old faces who have not represented the Caribbean side for many years.That comes as 10 senior West Indies players have opted not to travel to Bangladesh, including the Test Captain Jason Holder and One Day Captain Keiron Pollard.

Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich have all opted to miss the series due to COVID-19 concerns, Cricket West Indies announced in a media statement.CWI announced that the players were given the opportunity to opt out of the tour under the Board’s COVID-19 policy which will not affect their selection for future tours.



