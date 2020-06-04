WINDIES Test squad for England tour announced

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 3 2020 9SKNVIBES)

With the West Indies Test tour to England looking set to go ahead despite the threat of COVID-19, the Board has released the squad for the series with notable big names missing.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel named a 14-man Test squad and a list of 11 reserves for the proposed Sandals Tour of England 2020.Among those selected for the tour are Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.

The tour, which is subject to the final approval of the UK Government.

The Board will have all players and members of the touring party tested for COVID-19 this week before flying out to England on private charters on Monday, June 8.Meanwhile, the squad has several newcomers in Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder, while missing from the lineup are Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul.