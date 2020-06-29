Windies to show support for Black Lives Matter movement

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 29 2020 (SKNVIBES)

When the ‘#RaiseTheBat Test Series’, starts on July 4, as part of the Sandals Tour of England 2020, the emblem created by Alisha Hosannah will be prominently displayed.According to Cricket West Indies, “The Black Lives Matter emblem was designed by Alisha Hosannah, the partner of Troy Deeney, professional footballer and captain of Watford Football Club (who plays in the English Premier League).

He was contacted by CWI and permission was granted for the logo to be displayed on the collar, according to ICC regulations.Providing a description of the logo, CWI said that the design has a clenched fist in place of the letter “A” in the word “Black”.Commenting on the initiative, West Indies captain Jason Holder said: “This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket.