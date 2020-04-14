WINN (98.9) FM is the latest to join a bevy of media carrying Leadership Matters, a wildly popular virtual forum series hosted by the St. Kitts-Nevis Government

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 14 2020 (SKNVIBES)

WINN (98.9) FM (www.winnfm.com) is the latest radio station to pick up the wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum series, which is hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.The weekly series airs live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) every Tuesday night from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Leadership Matters is simulcast nationally on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM and VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

READ MORE