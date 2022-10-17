kn_flag

inSKN

Winners for the Newtown Fishers Cooperative Society 1st Annual World Food Day

Source: SKNVibes
TOUR13
Newtown Fishers, Winners, World Food Day

The winners for the Newtown Fishers Cooperative Society 1st Annual World Food Day Basseterre Fishing Tournament held on Sunday 16th October 2022 at Basseterre Fisheries Complex are as follows:

LARGEST YELLOWFIN TUNA
1st Prize: 50 lbs
Michael Maynard (Conaree Village)
$1,200.00EC

2nd Prize: 38 lbs
Jack Spencer
(Old Road)
$600.00EC;

LARGEST WAHOO
1st Prize: 31 lbs
Arden Bradshaw (Nevis)
$1,200.00EC

2nd Prize: 21 lbs
Jassen Phipps (Dieppe Bay Village)
$600.00EC;

LARGEST SHARK
1st Prize: 118 lbs
John Lee (Montserrat)
$1,200.00EC

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

Updated-- 2022 World Food Day Week of Activities (002)

World Food Day 2022 Week Of Activities

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources & Cooperatives is hosting a week of activities in observance of World Food Day on October 16. The

October 17, 2022