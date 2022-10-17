The winners for the Newtown Fishers Cooperative Society 1st Annual World Food Day Basseterre Fishing Tournament held on Sunday 16th October 2022 at Basseterre Fisheries Complex are as follows:
LARGEST YELLOWFIN TUNA
1st Prize: 50 lbs
Michael Maynard (Conaree Village)
$1,200.00EC
2nd Prize: 38 lbs
Jack Spencer
(Old Road)
$600.00EC;
LARGEST WAHOO
1st Prize: 31 lbs
Arden Bradshaw (Nevis)
$1,200.00EC
2nd Prize: 21 lbs
Jassen Phipps (Dieppe Bay Village)
$600.00EC;
LARGEST SHARK
1st Prize: 118 lbs
John Lee (Montserrat)
$1,200.00EC