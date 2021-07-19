With 31 patients discharged and only one hospitalized, St. Kitts & Nevis skillfully administers its health care system

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 18, 2021 (SKNIS)

St.Kitts and Nevis has capably flattened the curve and successfully prevented its health care system from becoming overwhelmed with patients from the dreadful COVID-19 disease.Since the start of the second wave of infections from May 19, 2021, the country has recorded 505 cases in 60 days with 438 recovered cases and three deaths. Eighty-eight (88) percent of all confirmed cases have recovered.

Thirty-one patients admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the JNF General Hospital have been discharged and one patient remains hospitalized, according to the country’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, has repeatedly said that a significant part of the management of COVID-19 is to prevent the healthcare system from being overburdened.

St. Kitts and Nevis was one of the last countries in the Americas to have any imported cases of the Coronavirus. The country had made preparations very early before the first two cases were confirmed on March 24, 2020. Two COVID-19 wards had been outfitted in the country, with 36 ventilators at the JNF General Hospital in St. Kitts and seven (7) ventilators at the Alexandra Hospital in Nevis.

On March 28, 2020, a 34-member brigade of health specialists, 30 nurses and four (4) doctors, trained in Intensive Care Medicine arrived in the country to strengthen its health sector in the fight against COVID-19. St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 478 as of Saturday, July 17, 2021, states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 550 with 64 active cases, and 483 recovered cases. 532 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 18 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 23, 221 negative results.

