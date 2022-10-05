Woman dies following stabbing incident in Basseterre

A family is now in mourning following the stabbing death of one of its members in the Basseterre area yesterday afternoon (Sept. 3).

Police confirmed the incident and noted that the deceased is a young woman who died while being transported to the Joseph N France General Hospital by the EMS.

Reports indicate that she was in a fight with another female on Central Street when an object was to to inflict the deadly wounds.

Videos and photos from the crime scene were being circulated on social media.