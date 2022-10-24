Women empowerment: St. Kitts NGOs first to receive Taiwanese funding in Latin America and the Caribbean

Two St. Kitts based NGOs have become the first in Latin America and the Caribbean to receive funding under the Republic of China (Taiwan)-funded Women Employment, Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion Project that was launched in November last year.

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Michael Chau-Horng Lin, made the announcement on Friday October 21, during an agreement signing ceremony held at the National ICT Centre, to provide funding for projects being undertaken by the two NGOs, Tab SKN Ltd, and Lake Health and Wellbeing.

“It is worth mentioning that among the eight countries with the Women Empowerment Project in Latin America and the Caribbean, they are the first ones to get approval from our Headquarters,” revealed Ambassador Lin.