Women on Nevis beginning to see merit in doing skills, Gender Affairs Minister Brandy-William says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 31, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Women on Nevis are beginning to see the merit in doing skills. That view was expressed by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on the second day of a Plumbing Workshop for Women from March 29 to 31, 2021, hosted by the Department of Gender Affairs.The Junior Minister responsible for Gender Affairs was at the time looking on at the session at the Jessups Community Centre facilitated by Mr. Thomas Dore on March 30, 2021.

“From the very onset that they put out advertisement for this workshop it was oversubscribed. Sixty persons have registered for his very important workshop.“It means then, that our women have now started to think and to see the merit of doing skills becoming a part of the non-traditional skill-set which has been for all these years predominantly men dominated.

