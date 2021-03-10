Women should be celebrated every day, says Premier Brantley

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 09, 2021)(SKNVIBES)

Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in applauding the invaluable contribution women make to society, said women should be celebrated every day.Premier Brantley was at the time delivering welcome remarks at a Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop held on International Women’s Day (IWD), March 8, 2021, on Nevis.

“We are so happy to see so many women from different backgrounds, different disciplines, together on this occasion. Today is International Women’s Day, and certainly we ought to celebrate women every day.“I want you to know that we as a government are appreciative of the tremendous contribution that women make.Highlighting the IWD 2021 theme ‘Women in leadership’, Mr. Brantley said often times people only see leadership in the context of politics.

READ MORE>>