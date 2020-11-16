World Diabetes Day: Nurses recognised for their role in health care

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis November 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AS the Federation joined the rest of the world in recognising Saturday (Nov. 14) as World Diabetes Day, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration, Hazel Brandy-Williams had acknowledged the role nurses play in providing care for persons with the ailment.

In her address to recognise diabetes prevention, the Minister reminded that nurses are at the forefront of healthcare and play a pivotal role in monitoring and protecting the population’s health. The Minister also explained that with chronic diseases such as diabetes requiring long-term care and management to attain proper control and prevent complications, nurses are the ones who provide assistance to help individuals and their families.

As a Government, we have committed to invest in the local nursing body to make certain that they acquire the necessary skills through ongoing training and capacity building. This, we hope, will improve their ability to provide support and to guide persons living with diabetes and those at risk of developing the disease.

