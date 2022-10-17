World Food Day 2022 Week Of Activities

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources & Cooperatives is hosting a week of activities in observance of World Food Day on October 16.

The public is hereby notified to join in celebration of World Food Day which begins on:

Saturday 15th October with the Minister’s World Food Day Address on ZIZ TV, & Online as well as the Ministry of Agriculture’s Social Media platforms at 7:30pm

(World Food Day ) Sunday 16th October: A Church Service @ the Antioch Baptist Church at 9 am

Newtown Fishers Cooperative Society Fishing Tournament 12pm -Midnight

Monday 17th October: Visits 8:30 am

Tuesday 18th October: Agri-Pink Panel Discussion @ Pink Zone 8pm-9:30pm

-Visit to St. Christopher Children’s Home & Mental Health Centre 10 am

-Home Garden Kit Donation 9am