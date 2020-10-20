World Food Day activities on Nevis a success, Agriculture official says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 19, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Mr. Huey Sargeant, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture on Nevis has hailed the World Food Day activities held on October 12 to17, 2020, a success.The week of activities were held under the theme “Grow, Nourish, Sustain, Together” and were meant to highlight the sector and the importance of food production on Nevis.

Mr. Sargeant thanked the general public for its support, Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the entire team at the Ministry of Agriculture for coming up with creative ways to highlight food security on the island.“The Ministry would like to thank all of the persons that supported our week of activities in observance of World Food Day 2020. The main activities for the week were the farmers markets and food demonstrations with the strategy of exposing the majority of the general public to the various meal options available using local items.

