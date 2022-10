Registration is now open for the hosting of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives World Food Week- Agri Night Market!

All cooked food vendors, fruit and vegetable vendors, meat and fish sellers and agro-processors are invited to take advantage of this opportunity.

Registration forms are available at the Basseterre Public Market, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Marine Resources and the Ministry of Agriculture 3rd floor Government Headquarters.