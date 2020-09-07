Young mechanical engineer to deliver featured address at the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 04, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A young mechanical engineer, Mr. Mark Pennyfeather, will be delivering the featured address at the annual Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series, as the Team Unity Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to provide a platform for young persons in the Federation to excel and showcase their talents and expertise.The Prime Minister’s Lecture Series, which is one of the major highlights for the 37th Independence celebrations, will be delivered virtually this year in light of the social distancing protocols currently in place as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 09, at 7:00pm.

Mr. Pennyfeather, who is currently the Assistant Manager at KDP Enterprises & Air Express Incorporated, met with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris earlier today (Friday, September 04), where the honourable prime minister commended him on being selected to speak at the auspicious event. Mr. Pennyfeather said he is truly humbled to have been selected to deliver this year’s lecture at the highly anticipated annual event.

READ MORE>>