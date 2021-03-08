ZIZ is a pillar in Federation’s history of broadcasting, says Board Chairman Hanley

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 8, 2021(SKNVBIES)

Week-long celebrations to mark ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation’s Diamond Jubilee that where were held under the theme ‘Building on our Legacy, ZIZ at 60!’ came to an end on Sunday March 7 with a worship service at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln, West Basseterre, a church that is itself celebrating its 58th anniversary.

“As we bring our 60th anniversary to a close, I want to thank everybody for supporting us over the years,” said Chairman of the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Board of Directors, Mr Lester Hanley. “ZIZ has grown over the years from the first radio station in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and one of the first in the region as a matter of fact.”According to Mr Hanley, ZIZ is even older than the Caribbean Broadcasting Union, noting that he had learnt through history that the radio station was one of the pioneers that helped to shape the Caribbean Broadcasting Union, and expressed his pride at being a Kittitian/Nevisian.

